This in from the office of Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Bob Seely, Ed

Island MP Bob Seely has met with pupils at Christ the King College to discuss their campaign to help educate children in the developing world.

Bob talked to year 8 and 12 pupils from the school in Wellington Road, Newport, about the Send My Friend to School campaign that is aiming to help the estimated 263 million children worldwide who do not have lessons.

Click on image to see larger version



During the visit, Bob also answered questions about his role as an MP for the Isle of Wight.

Bob said,

“It was a great to meet the pupils and their teacher to discuss the incredibly important issue of education in the developing world. “Their passion for this very good campaign was obvious and they were extremely well informed on the subject and keen to hear my thoughts. “I said I would write to the Department for International Development and ask it to get in touch with the school to give students a briefing on what the Government is doing to help with this issue. “The UK has one of the world’s biggest aid budgets, being put to use in many countries, so it is clearly a priority for the Government to help developing countries on all sorts of issues, including education.”

Location map

View the location of this story.