Can you help Isle of Wight police identify this man?

Police want to speak to this man as part of their enquiries into two Shanklin burglaries in the early hours of New year’s Day.

CCTV image

Do you know the man pictured?

We would like to speak with him about two burglary CCTV imageincidents in Shanklin on the Isle of Wight.

In the early hours of the morning on Tuesday 1 January, attempts were made to break in to The Townhouse on Shanklin High Street.

Around the same time, House of Spice on the High Street was broken into, and cash from the till and alcohol was stolen from inside.

As part of our enquiries, we want to identify the man in the CCTV image.

If you know him, then please call us on 101, quoting 44190000726, or call the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Thursday, 17th January, 2019 12:53pm

By

