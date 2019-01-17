Can you help Isle of Wight police identify this man?

Police share this latest appeal. Ed

Do you know the man pictured?

We would like to speak with him about two burglary incidents in Shanklin on the Isle of Wight.

In the early hours of the morning on Tuesday 1 January, attempts were made to break in to The Townhouse on Shanklin High Street.

Around the same time, House of Spice on the High Street was broken into, and cash from the till and alcohol was stolen from inside.

As part of our enquiries, we want to identify the man in the CCTV image.

Get in touch

If you know him, then please call us on 101, quoting 44190000726, or call the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.