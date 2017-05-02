Find out --> Who wants your vote <-- on 4th May

Capsized dinghy sparks callout for RNLI

RNLI went to the aid of a woman seen to be struggling for some time to regain her capsized sailing dinghy today.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

RNLI embroidered logo

George shares this latest news from Cowes RNLI. Ed

A woman, seen to be struggling for some time to regain her capsized sailing dinghy today, led HM Coastguards to decide help from Cowes Lifeboat was sufficiently urgent not to first seek permission to launch from the lifeboat station’s operations manager.

The woman’s plight, off Gilkicker Point, near Gosport, was first reported by a passing boat. When, however, the lifeboat crew arrived on the scene soon after 1pm they found that the woman had managed to right the dinghy, after all, and was resuming her sailing.

Second shout in 16 hours
It was the lifeboat’s second ‘shout’ in 16 hours; the first occurred at 8pm last evening when the lifeboat, while on exercise, was asked to investigate a digital distress signal in mid-Solent. But after a short search the signal was reported to have been activated in error, and the lifeboat returned to its exercise.

Image: © With kind permission of Nick Edwards

Tuesday, 2nd May, 2017 6:46pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2ffJ

Filed under: Community, Cowes, Featured, RNLI

Print Friendly

.

Add comment

Login to your account.
If you do not have an account, reserve your own name and receive exclusive special offers - just sign up for an On The Wight account

.

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*