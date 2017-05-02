Major overhaul of Sheena Louise brings rededication

George shares this latest news from Cowes RNLI. Ed

The Cowes Atlantic 85 lifeboat, Sheena Louise, was rededicated by the station’s chaplain, the Rev Andrew Poppe, on Sunday (April 30) to officially mark its return after undergoing a refurbishment at the RNLI’s East Cowes-based Inshore Lifeboat Centre.

Besides undergoing a thorough overhaul at the East Cowes-based Inshore Lifeboat Centre the lifeboat was also fitted with an Automatic Information System (AIS), enabling the station and others to pin-point exactly the lifeboat’s position. During its absence safety cover by the station was provided by a relief lifeboat.

Among those attending the rededication were Bertha Pollock who had paid for the lifeboat in 2012 in memory of her daughter, Sheena Louise, who died at the age of 39. Mrs Pollock, who was accompanied to the short service by her other daughter, Lorna Cox, was delighted to receive a former name-plaque from the lifeboat.