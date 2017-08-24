Carisbrooke and Medina Colleges: GCSE results for 2017

Peter shares this latest GCSE news from Medina College and Carisbrooke College. Ed

Students at Carisbrooke and Medina Colleges celebrated achieving what Executive Headteacher Peter Shaw described as “ a really encouraging set of GCSE results”

He said,

“Our students and staff, right across the Island Innovation Federation, have worked incredibly hard for a significant period of time now and the improvement is there for all to see.

“This year we have seen new examinations as well as a new grading system in English and Maths. In any time of change, it is important not to lose sight of the simple fact that great teaching and committed students will always be key to success and we have plenty of evidence of that here today.

“This is my last GCSE results day in the UK and I am very proud to leave our learning community on such a positive note.

“It is particularly pleasing that we have a large number of students getting very good grades, including many achieving a 9 in English or Maths. That really is an outstanding achievement.

“We now look forward to seeing many of our students, as well as those from elsewhere on the Island, coming to our dedicated Sixth Form Campus in September. We already have nearly 280 applications for Year 12 and I`m sure that number will increase following this really encouraging set of GCSE results for both Carisbrooke and Medina College.”