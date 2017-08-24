Cowes Enterprise College: GCSE results for 2017

John shares this latest GCSE news from Cowes Enterprise College. Ed

A group of Year 11 students from Cowes Enterprise College came in to school especially early this morning to collect their GCSE results. The only drawback to this sneak preview, was that they had to be interviewed live on air by BBC Radio Solent reporter Luke de Costa!

Year 11 students at Cowes have performed extraordinarily well on the new GCSEs in English and mathematics, with a big clutch of the new – much more challenging top grades. Sixteen students scored at least one Grade 9 (tougher than A*) and two of them managed a double Grade 9 in both English Language and Literature.

At the same time, the year group has exceeded all the former performance measures and, by comparison, are the most successful year in the history of the school to date!

There were particularly strong performances from the students listed below:

The overall outcomes for Year 11 in 2017 show a slow and steady improvement on previous years, with nearly all key measures better than or equal to last year.

Outgoing Principal, John Peckham said:

“I’m absolutely blown away by these results! The new, tougher GCSEs in English and mathematics were always going to be a bit of an unknown and I won’t pretend that we were not quite apprehensive about how well our students would do. Given that, to have improved on previous years and shown that our students can do as well here as anywhere in the country, is fantastic. “Hidden within these results and not necessarily amongst the highest achievers, are lots of stories of triumph over adversity as well as good old fashioned hard work and revision. I’m enormously proud of all our students and the staff who have worked really hard to make these achievements possible. I would also like to acknowledge the support we have received from the Ormiston Academies Trust, including some very specific extra resources that supported our teaching in the new specifications of English and mathematics. “We’ll be working hard in the next few days enrolling students onto our sixth form courses and, where necessary, supporting students into college or apprenticeships. We will also be looking hard at those areas where we know that in future we can do even better in order to continue turning Cowes into the outstanding school that the Island deserves. It has been my privilege and pleasure to play a small part in helping that transformation and I wish my successor, Rachel Kitley good luck as she takes over the helm of the Academy from September.”

Image: (L-R) are: Rachael Phillips, Thomas Coates-Evans, Thomas Prince, Louis Ambridge, Lucy Miller, Lani Brown, Edward Bailey and Mimi Poulton.

