Celebrate World Ocean Day with Planet Aware today

Today is World Ocean Day (Monday 8th June).

If you love the Ocean you can help Planet Aware celebrate by sending them your favourite sea photos from your local area.

Clear bag of litter from local beach

Alternatively you could clear a carrier bag of litter from your closest beach and share photos with them.

If you are litter picking remember to wear gloves and/or use a litter picker, ensure you wash hands afterwards, remember social distancing numbers and pop the bag of rubbish in your home bin.

Share your photos with Planet Aware by heading over to their Facebook Page.

Image: © Jeff Morgan