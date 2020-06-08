New homes on brownfield site will provide ‘much-needed housing’ says developer

A former timber yard in the centre of Newport could become a block of flats.

The site, on West Street, Newport, next to Malcolm Dyer Court, which is currently only a concrete space, would add six flats in a three-storey building.

‘Much-needed housing’

A company based in Southampton, Harding Holdings UK, is asking the Isle of Wight Council to develop the brownfield site to provide ‘much-needed housing’.

The building would include two one-bedroom flats and four two-bedrooms with nine parking spaces and six bicycle storage spaces.

Efficient and effective use of the former yard

Planning agents for the site said it was a highly sustainable location and the flats represented an efficient and effective use of the former yard.

A grassed garden area would also be provided for residents.

Comments on the application, 20/00661/FUL, can be made until 26th June via the council’s planning portal.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may be been made by OnTheWight. Ed