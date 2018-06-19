Change to council services over Isle of Wight Festival

While the Isle of Wight Festival is taking place from Friday 22 June to Sunday 24 June, the following council services are affected:

Register Office

The Isle of Wight Council’s Register Office Marriage Room will temporarily move to County Hall in Newport during the festival.

From Friday 22 June until close of business on Saturday 23 June, all civil ceremonies will be held at County Hall, Hight Street, Newport. The civil ceremonies will be back at Seaclose Park from Monday 25 June.

All birth, death and marriage notice appointments will remain at Seaclose offices throughout the festival. Seaclose offices will be closed on 21 June from 12 noon and all day on 22 June. Telephone enquiries will continue to be handled via the existing number, (01983) 823233.

For further information, please call the Register Office on (01983) 823233.

Coroner’s Office

The Coroner’s Office will operate from Seaclose offices as usual, although there will be no provision for personal collection of paperwork from Thursday 21 June at 1pm until Monday 25 June. telephone enquiries will continue to be handled via the existing number, (01983) 823010.

Crematorium

The crematorium will be operate at its usual opening hours over the weekend of Saturday 23 June and Sunday 24 June, from 10am to 2pm.

Planning/ICT offices

The council’s Planning Services office will be closed to the public on Thursday 21 June, Friday 22 June, and Monday 25 June.

In the days leading up to and after the festival there will be public access but parking will be extremely limited so customers are advised it may be better to avoid the Seaclose office, unless it is to attend a pre-arranged meeting. The office will be open as normal to the public from 8.30am on Tuesday 26 June.

Customers can check information and use the online services available on the council Website.

Leisure centre/theatre

Customers are advised that 1Leisure Medina will be closed for the duration of the Isle of Wight Festival from 2pm Thursday 21 June and will re-open at 7am on Monday 25 June.

Westridge at Ryde and The Heights, Sandown will be open as normal throughout this period. Swimming lessons at Medina are cancelled from Wednesday 20 June to Saturday 23 June. The lessons will resume on Monday 25 June.

For further information, please email medinaleisure@iow.gov.uk or telephone (01983) 823880.