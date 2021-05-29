Change will come, but we can’t spend what we haven’t got, says new cabinet member for adult social care

The Isle of Wight Council’s new adult social care lead has promised to do whatever he can to reduce the level of savings needed to be found in the services.

Taking control of the biggest portfolio on the cabinet, member for adult social care, public health and housing needs, Cllr Karl Love said there is a lot be achieved and a lot to do, but there will be change.

East Cowes Cllr Love will succeed Cllr Clare Mosdell after a shake-up of the council’s cabinet following the 6th May elections.

Cllr Love said after he settles into the position, there will be a lot of things that need to be looked at and reviewed

He was chosen for the role by new leader Cllr Lora Peacey-Wilcox, as part of the Alliance Group.

Love: We’ve inherited a legacy of cutting back services

He said,

“There will be change but it has to be managed; until I have seen the books it is difficult to say. “The finances are going to be challenging as we have inherited a legacy of cutting back services. “The [2021/22] budget showed savings needed to be made in adult social care and I will do whatever I can to protect and reduce that saving so it doesn’t have such an impact.”

Love: We cannot spend what we have not got

However, while he will be assessing each of the proposed savings Cllr Love said they will still have to work within the budget set as “there is not any more money, we cannot spend what we have not got.”

Cllr Love has called for a full review of the government’s funding of adult social care, echoing the Queen’s Speech earlier this year.

He said,

“We are a small Island, with an ageing population and a small workforce. We cannot generate the kind of funds necessary to support an above-average number of people who are luckily living longer into old age. “We want people to live longer but we need to do that well. “We desperately need an Island Deal, the fair funding review – without something we will be on the backfoot and will always be marking time instead of moving forward and I want to be part of the progressive structure moving forward.”

Improving mental health services

Other priorities for Cllr Love include improvements in mental health services on the Island, engagement with the community and the need for more affordable housing.

He said,

“That is always going to be contentious — where do you build them? Nobody wants houses built in their backyards.”

Looking at brownfield sites, Cllr Love said the best quality of homes needed to be built for those at both ends of the housing scale — first-time buyers and easily adaptable properties for the elderly.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may have been made by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: © With kind permission of Allan Marsh