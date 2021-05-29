Cultural regeneration to play a part in the Isle of Wight’s creative future, says new Cabinet member

Not just physical, but cultural regeneration is on the cards for the Isle of Wight, as new faces take over the cabinet.

The Isle of Wight Council’s executive in charge of regeneration and business development, Newport Central’s Cllr Julie Jones-Evans, said it is a very exciting role for her.

There will be a period of assessment of current projects, before exploring cultural regeneration, she said.

Jones-Evans: Role for The Arts in creating jobs and a noise about the Island

Cllr Jones-Evans said,

“[I’ll be] looking at The Arts and seeing what part they can play in creating jobs and a noise about the Island. “The aim is to get people talking about how great it is; our natural beauty and our culture have all got a part to play, as well as the nuts and bolts of manufacturing and regular jobs.”

Aspects of the Newport Harbour regeneration are potentially earmarked for cultural purposes and Cllr Jones-Evans said she could see the enlargement of Quay Arts, or a permanent collection of ceramics.

Hidden treasures

The Isle of Wight Council’s own collection of ‘treasures’, said Cllr Jones-Evans, is so ‘full of stuff’, it could form a collection of its own. She said,

“The thing about the Island is we have dinosaurs, right up to the modern age with our successful music bands and artists. “There is such a wealth to draw on and it is all part of the creativity.”

Heritage Action Zones

Meanwhile, a year on from the introduction of Heritage Action Zones in Ryde and Newport, Cllr Jones-Evans says there will be continued support and new opportunities.

She said people in Sandown have already approached her, asking for the town’s High Street to get some attention.

Jones-Evans: A busy summer

Cllr Jones-Evans said,

“What is great is that we can see so many new businesses opening up already. “We have plenty of visitors booked for summer and as long as the sun shines it will be great for Island businesses and residents.”

Seek backing for future ideas

Taking over the position from former councillor Wayne Whittle, Cllr Jones-Evans said she will now be in listening mode and using connections, including the Island’s Chamber of Commerce, small businesses and Newport Business Association, to see what people would like and to get backing for future ideas.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may have been made by OnTheWight. Ed