Changes to council services during Isle of Wight Festival 2019

While the Isle of Wight Festival is taking place from Friday 14 June to Sunday 16 June, some council services are affected.



Seaclose Office, Newport

Seaclose Office, Newport will be closed from 12 midday on Thursday 13 June – partially reopening to the public from 8.30am on Monday 17 June (depending on the service required) and fully open to the public from 8.30am on Tuesday 16 June.

Anyone attending this office between Monday 10 June and Thursday 13 June – Parking during this period only will be at the entrance to Seaclose Park on the grassed area.

Register Office

The Isle of Wight Council’s Register Office Marriage Room will temporarily move to County Hall in Newport during the festival. From Friday 14 June until close of business on Saturday 15 June, all civil ceremonies will be held at County Hall, Hight Street, Newport. The civil ceremonies will be back at Seaclose Park from Monday 17 June.

All birth, death and marriage notice appointments will remain at Seaclose offices throughout the festival. Seaclose offices will be closed on 14 June from 12 noon and all day on 15 June. Telephone enquiries will continue to be handled via the existing number, (01983) 823233.

For further information, please call the Register Office on (01983) 823233.

Coroner’s Office

The Coroner’s Office will operate from Seaclose offices as usual, although there will be no provision for personal collection of paperwork from Thursday 13 June at 1pm until Monday 17 June. Telephone enquiries will continue to be handled via the existing number, (01983) 823010.

Crematorium

The crematorium will be operate at its usual opening hours over the weekend of Saturday 15 June and Sunday 16 June, from 10am to 2pm.



Planning/ICT offices

The council’s Planning Services office will be closed to the public from 12 midday Thursday 13 June, Friday 14 June, and Monday 17 June. In the days leading up to and after the festival there will be public access but parking will be extremely limited so customers are advised it may be better to avoid the Seaclose office, unless it is to attend a pre-arranged meeting. The office will be open as normal to the public from 8.30am on Tuesday 18 June.

Customers can check information and use the online services available on the council Website.

Leisure centre/theatre

Customers are advised that 1Leisure Medina will be closed for the duration of the Isle of Wight Festival from 2pm Thursday 13 June and will re-open at 7am on Monday 17 June. Westridge at Ryde and The Heights, Sandown will be open as normal throughout this period. Swimming lessons at Medina are cancelled from Wednesday 12 June to Saturday 15 June. The lessons will resume on Monday 17 June.

For further information, please email medinaleisure@iow.gov.uk or telephone (01983) 823880.

Waste services

No changes will be made to the collection day of your waste or recycling. Please ensure all waste is out by 7am (6.30am for Fairlee Road residents) on the day of collection, as routes maybe changed due to roads being affected by traffic diversions.

Festival complaints contact

If you have any concerns relating to noise or licensing issues during the Isle of Wight Festival, you can contact the Isle of Wight Council on (01983) 823426. This is a 24-hour number.

To go to the official Isle of Wight Festival website, please visit the Website.

For further council related information, including travel regarding the festival, please visit the Website.

Image: © James Bridle for IW Festival