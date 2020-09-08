Changes to Isle of Wight Cabinet confirmed ahead of next meeting

The leader of the Isle of Wight Council has today (Tuesday) announced changes to his Cabinet member portfolios.

Councillor Dave Stewart said the changes had been driven in part by the need for his deputy, Councillor Stuart Hutchinson, to lead on strategic finance and the Island’s coronavirus recovery plan.

Stewart: The council remains as strong as ever

Councillor Stewart said,

“Our focus now is on delivering strong leadership for a safer community. “I am pleased to say that with some adjustment to Cabinet responsibilities and the introduction of Councillor Brian Tyndall to the team, the council remains as strong as ever and will meet that focus. “Our priority continues to deliver on the authority’s bold vision for the Island to be an inspiring place in which to grow up, live, work and visit.”

Hobart stepping down

Councillor Tyndall‘s arrival follows the decision by Councillor John Hobart to step down from his role as Cabinet member for environment and heritage to focus his remaining time this term on his local ward area of Carisbrooke.

Councillor Stewart added:

“The whole team joins me in thanking John for all his work on Cabinet and I am sure he will be there if we need to draw on his experience and assistance.”

Councillor Tyndall will be responsible for corporate resources which includes delivery of the council’s medium-term financial strategy, council tax and business rates, housing and council tax benefits as well as customer services and human resources.

The Cabinet consists of: