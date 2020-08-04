Changes to Isle of Wight council cabinet announced

News shared by Councillor Dave Stewart, in his own words. Ed

Isle of Wight Council leader Dave Stewart has today confirmed that his deputy, Councillor Stuart Hutchinson, will be leading on the Council’s Coronavirus Recovery Plan as the Island looks to rebuild its Economy and maintain its ‘safety first’ approach to the current response and management of the Covid-19 virus on the Island.

Councillor Hutchinson will also retain responsibility for the Council’s overall Strategic Financial Management as the Council looks ahead to the 2021 Budget.

However to accommodate this appointment the Council Leader will bring Councillor Brian Tindall (sp) into the Cabinet with effect from the 1st September.

Stewart: Cllr Stuart Hutchinson is just the person to lead on this

Speaking after the appointments were announced, Council leader Dave Stewart said:

“Our Recovery Plan and the Strategic Financial Management that must accompany it have become an absolute priority for this Administration as we look to continue to safely manage our response to Covid 19 and rebuild our Island Economy. “Councillor Stuart Hutchinson is just the person to lead on this and I know he holds the confidence and respect of all members.”

Other changes

Councillor John Hobart is stepping down from Cabinet to focus on his local ward over the remaining period of this administration and this has presented the opportunity to bring in Councillor Brian Tyndall, who to date has been chairing the Council’s Audit Committee, to join the Cabinet.

His experience and background will help him to quickly pick up the portfolio responsibility for general Finance and Resources – enabling Councillor Hutchinson to concentrate on and deal with the strategic priorities outlined.

“Let me conclude by thanking Councillor Hobart for all the work he has put into Cabinet during his time with us and I hope he has the opportunity he desires to get back to the grassroots of his ward responsibilities. I am fortunate to have a very skilled and supportive Cabinet Team and this appointment ensures that approach will continue over the coming weeks and months ahead.”

Councillor Steve Hastings will now pick up much of the Heritage and Environment Portfolio alongside his existing duties and a full list of revised Cabinet Responsibilities will be announced shortly.

Image: © Isle of Wight Council