Child at Isle of Wight school with Coronavirus symptoms tested negative (updated)

The test results have since come back negative, meaning no cause for concern

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

child having temperature test

Last Friday Brighstone Primary School wrote to all parents advising that a child at the school is currently self-isolating with symptoms of Coronavirus (Covid-19).

Update: The child’s test has since come back negative.

The closure of ‘bubbles’ or similar actions are usually only necessary when someone at school has tested positive.

Parents are advised to be vigilant for any symptoms and if another people in the household develop symptoms, the child should not attend school and get tested as soon as possible.

A parent at the school told News OnTheWight that “everyone is feeling very anxious”.

Cowes case
It was revealed yesterday that a child at Cowes Primary School has tested positive for Coronavirus.

This was the first confirmed case of Covid-19 in an Isle of Wight school since the returned at the beginning of September.

Article edit
11am 14th Sep 2020 – Article updated with negative result information

Image: Kelly Sikkema under CC BY 2.0

Monday, 14th September, 2020 9:54am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2nVx

Filed under: Top story

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...