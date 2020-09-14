Child at Isle of Wight school with Coronavirus symptoms tested negative (updated)

Last Friday Brighstone Primary School wrote to all parents advising that a child at the school is currently self-isolating with symptoms of Coronavirus (Covid-19).

Update: The child’s test has since come back negative.

The closure of ‘bubbles’ or similar actions are usually only necessary when someone at school has tested positive.

Parents are advised to be vigilant for any symptoms and if another people in the household develop symptoms, the child should not attend school and get tested as soon as possible.

A parent at the school told News OnTheWight that “everyone is feeling very anxious”.

Cowes case

It was revealed yesterday that a child at Cowes Primary School has tested positive for Coronavirus.

This was the first confirmed case of Covid-19 in an Isle of Wight school since the returned at the beginning of September.

