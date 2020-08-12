Children of rail staff ask passengers to wear face coverings to help keep families safe

Children of South Western Railway (SWR) staff are asking passengers to help keep their parents safe.

New station announcements recorded by two children call on passengers to wear face coverings and keep their distance from each other. The announcements are now being played across the SWR network.

One of the children, Teenasha Santuck, from South London, asks customers to wear a face covering so that she can see her mum smile when she gets back from work.

The other, Evie Thew, from Honiton in East Devon, urges everyone to keep their distance so she is still able to hug her mum, dad and granddad – all of whom work for SWR.

The two children won a SWR-wide competition to become the voices of two new station announcements. They each received a £50 gift voucher, certificate and goodie bag in recognition of their success.

Penlington: Safety of customers and colleagues number one priority

Alan Penlington, SWR’s Director of Customer Experience, said:

“Our number one priority is the safety of our customers and colleagues, and we are continuing to do all we can to stop the spread of coronavirus across our network. But we need our customers’ help too. “By following Teenasha and Evie’s excellent advice and wearing a face covering while maintaining social distancing, we can all help to keep each other safe.”

News shared by South Western Railway. Ed