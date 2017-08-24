Christ the King College: GCSE students exceed all expectations

Gemma shares this latest GCSE news from Christ the King College. Ed

Christ the King College students have exceeded all our expectations once again, and the College has continued to build on its reputation for excellence. This is a year of significant change across the country, including the new grading system for GCSE in English and maths, less coursework and the introduction of new and more rigorous content in the exams.

Tribute must be paid, therefore, to the resilience and determination of Christ the King College staff and students who have coped so admirably with these significant changes. Despite this, the high quality teaching of which the College is proud, combined with the strong work ethic of the students, has resulted in the College exceeding its expectations.

Where credible comparisons can be made to last year’s results, we are delighted to report another year of improvement. Even in the context of tougher and new exams, English and maths have both improved their performances yet again and early indications from the national figures are that the College has exceeded the national averages on all key measures.

Particularly impressive is that over half of our students achieved at least an A or better (7+ or Dist*) and over a third achieved at least 2 As or better. Another measure with which the College is delighted is the continued increase in the number of students achieving the English Baccalaureate by another 5%, reflecting the commitment and successful drive to achieve highly in modern foreign languages.

Broad curriculum

In a year where so many subjects have excelled, it would be wrong to focus on too many individual subjects. However, the College prides itself on offering a broad curriculum that enables young people to succeed in the creative arts, technology, music and sport in addition to the more traditional academic subjects on which some schools now limit their focus. It is wonderful, therefore, to be able to celebrate student successes in those areas too.

What is important to focus on in this year of change are the stunning individual performances of so many of our students. Whilst It has been suggested that nationally the new 9 rating is limited to only the very highest performing students, we are immensely proud of the significant number of grade 9s that our students have achieved. Amongst our very high achievers, students such as Elsie Lewis, Finlay Robertson, Elizabeth Martin, Georgina Turner, Tessa Crosbie and Miles Janes all scooped a full set of 9s, A* and As.

Mrs Goodhead, Principal, stated that,

“In an unpredictable and challenging year with so many changes, it is right to be cautious about making judgements and comparisons about overall results. However, one thing is absolutely certain: Christ the King students and staff have yet again worked relentlessly and determinedly to achieve the best they can. I am extremely proud of them and grateful to all the teachers and support staff who, as always, have gone more than the extra mile for our wonderful students.”

Congratulations to our staff, parents and the whole community who support the College, but especially to our wonderful students whose hard work has earned them the success they deserve.

Image: rabanito under CC BY 2.0

Location map

View the location of this story.