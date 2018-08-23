Christ the King College: ‘Outstanding performance’ reflected in GCSE results

Gemma shares this GCSE results news from Christ the King College. Ed

Students at Christ the King College have, once again, achieved impressive GCSE results this year.

The majority of subjects have now moved to the new 9-1 grading system under GCSE reforms, making it difficult to compare this year with last.

However, we are delighted that 11 students achieved top grades in 6 or more subjects. Amongst these were Jude Williams who achieved 6 grade 9s and Joseph Barnes who achieved 9 grade 9s.

Head: All students deserve significant praise

Interim Executive Principal, Matthew Quinn, said:

“All our students deserve significant praise and congratulations on their outstanding performance this year. Their tenacity has paid dividends; the results are a tribute to their commitment and hard work. “I would also like to recognise the commitment and dedication of the teachers and support staff who have worked with our students. “The results also speak volumes of the College’s positive relationship with parents who have nurtured and encouraged students throughout their time at Christ the King College.”

Head: “Many personal triumphs”

Mr Quinn continued:

“It is important that we capture student success today. Many youngsters have been successful despite significant challenges and there are many personal triumphs across the ability range. “Great schools are more than just examination results. For example, significant numbers of Year 11 students give of their time to raise money for charity, work with the community, take on leadership responsibilities and embrace the extracurricular life of the College. Our commitment to developing the whole person within our ethos helps to make these achievements possible.”

The majority of students will be joining the Christ the King College Sixth Form in September to begin A Levels.

