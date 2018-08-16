Christ the King College: ‘Results build on established record of success’

Gemma shares this latest news from Christ the King College. Ed

Christ the King College celebrates another fantastic set of A-Level results.

Another high set of A Level examination results is today being celebrated by students and staff at Christ the King College. Despite the additional complexity of A-Levels, the number of top grades compares favourably with the performance last year.

Interim Executive Principal, Matthew Quinn, said,

“I am delighted with this set of results – absolutely brilliant! They are a fitting tribute to the Sixth Form team. The results are a credit to the hard work of students and teachers alike. It is fantastic to see the progress made by many of our students from entry into Year 7 through to Year 13. “University entrance will be interesting this year, many of the top universities have been unsuccessful in filling high profile courses so I think we will see some movement by applicants over the next few days. Similar to last year a significant number of students have unconditional offers. I would expect to see some bargains in clearing and some of these will be at Russell Group Universities.”

Results build on established record of success

Mr Quinn went on to say,

“Four students have been successful in gaining 3 or more A or A* grades. A number of others gained Distinctions in BTEC vocational qualifications. “This is the first year where almost all subjects have now been reformed. This removes the option to retake units and modules over the two year course to boost grades. “Across the board, there is also a reduction in coursework and fewer practical assessments. All providers are now beginning to see the impact of this. These results continue to build on our established record of success and excellence across the whole range of subjects, confirming that the College is one of the top providers in on the Island. “We wish all our students completing their Sixth Form studies this year every success

for the next stage of their education.”

Image: © Christ the King College

Location map

View the location of this story.