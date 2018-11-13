Citizens Advice IW moves to new Advice Centre at County Hall

Gretel shares this latest news on behalf of Citizens Advice Isle of Wight. Ed

In order to make it even easier for people to get all the information and advice they need, Citizens Advice Isle of Wight is moving from its current premises at 7 High St, Newport directly across the road into the new combined Isle Help advice centre.

The County Hall reception area is currently being renovated to create a comfortable, flexible and confidential space.

New home with other partners

Along with other partners including Age UK IW, Citizens Advice IW will take up residence in the new hub from Monday 19th November.

Citizens Advice IW Chief Executive, Paul Savill says:

“Our charity is really pleased to be part of the new advice centre and we are looking forward to providing our service in a bright new space that will be so much better for volunteers, staff and public alike.”

Free, impartial advice

Citizens Advice IW will continue to operate as an independent charity offering free, impartial advice to anyone who needs it.

Their generalist advice and specialist advice teams such as Tax, Macmillan, Welfare, Money Advice and Help Through Crisis will all continue to be available in their current outreach locations and in the new Advice Centre as well as online and on the phone.

Closed during move

The current Citizens Advice offices will be closed on Thursday 15th and Friday 16th November to allow for everything to be moved across to the new Centre.

Find out more

Anyone who needs help or advice during this time can call our standard advice number as normal on 03444 111 or access information through our Website.

