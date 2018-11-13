New Isle of Wight CLA Chairman says rural world facing ‘greatest period of uncertainty for a generation’

Michael shares this latest news on behalf of the Country, Land and Business Association. Ed

The new Chairman of the Isle of Wight branch of the CLA, Laurence Taylor (pictured above), says rural businesses are facing great uncertainty – but new opportunities as well as challenges await.

Mr Taylor has replaced Susie Sheldon in one of the most important rural roles on the Island.

Grew up in Bembridge

Mr Taylor was born and brought up on the family farm at Bembridge. After attending Ryde School he read history at King’s College London and qualified as a solicitor.

After a spell in private practice in Devon he joined the Treasury Solicitor’s Department in London, advising various government departments on contentious property and commercial matters.

Mr Taylor left his role in 2014 to help run the family farm and rural property at Bembridge. The family business includes a small airport, commercial and residential properties and a holiday park.

Taylor: “Honoured to be elected”

Mr Taylor, who has been a member of the CLA Isle of Wight branch since 2015, said:

“I am delighted and honoured to be elected the Chairman of the Isle of Wight branch of the CLA. “I am taking over as Chairman at a time farming and rural businesses are facing perhaps the greatest period of uncertainty they have faced for a generation. “I hope to be able to help support the island membership through a period which will undoubtedly present many challenges, but hopefully new opportunities as well, and to be an advocate for their concerns.”

As branch Chairman, Mr Taylor will be representing landowners, farmers and rural businesses across the Island.

Edwards: “Thanks to Susie”

CLA South East Regional Director Robin Edwards said: