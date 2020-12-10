Clinics for ‘Long Covid’ to be set up on the Isle of Wight

Special clinics will be set up on the Isle of Wight to assess the symptoms and long-term impacts of those experiencing Long Covid.

According to the British Heart Foundation, 20 per cent of people who have Covid-19 symptoms still experience the after-effects for a month or more.

The Isle of Wight’s Director of Public Health, Simon Bryant, explained after today’s Local Outbreak Engagement Board meeting that from an early assessment of the situation, there was not a clear set of symptoms, although problems with lungs, heart, exhaustion and other symptoms were being recorded.

Ensuring the right treatment is in place

Mr Bryant explained they were looking into setting up clinics on the Isle of Wight where patients would be assessed, to ensure the NHS has the right treatment in place and monitor longer term impacts.

Women appear to be more affected than men with Long Covid, but he said it is likely to be a few months before the prevalence is known.

See British Heart Foundation for more information on Long Covid.

Image: Kinga Cichewicz under CC BY 2.0

