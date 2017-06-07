Comfortable win for women rowers at Christchurch

Steve shares this latest report from Ryde Rowing Club. Ed

Four crews from the Wightlink sponsored Ryde Rowing Club competed at Christchurch Rowing Club’s Annual Regatta on Saturday (3rd June) with the two-boat racing format of this Regatta, on the narrow River Stour, presenting a different challenge from the usual open coastal events.

Following the slightly disappointing results at Itchen Regatta two weeks ago and the cancellation of Lymington Regatta last week due to the conditions, there was a welcome return to form for the Club’s Ladies Coastal Junior Four “A” crew of Lisa and Catherine Murphy, Kate Whitehurst and Courtney Edmonds.

With coach Mick Jenner coxing, they easily won their heat and a semi-final to reach the final where they came up against Island rivals, Shanklin, in a race they also won comfortably.

Tough time

The Ladies Junior Coastal “B” crew of Carole Beaumont, Julie Cole, Ayesha Russell and Kristy Newnham and coxed by Dale Buckett had a tougher time going out in their heat.

The young Men’s Novice Four of Ben Sanderson, Tye Cameron, Ben Toms and Austin Smith with Dan Sanderson coxing led their race into the turn in their heat, but were unable to maintain the momentum on the return leg and were narrowly defeated.

With Tom Starkey replacing Ben they raced again in the Boy’s J16 event, but unfortunately suffered a similar fate – although by then it had become clear that there was an unfair bias on the side of the course they had been drawn on in both events – which led to the course being adjusted to make it fairer – and this may have had an impact on the results.

Image: Ryde RC Ladies Coastal Junior Four with Cox Courtney Edmonds, Catherine Murphy, Mick Jenner, Kate Whitehurst, Lisa Murphy