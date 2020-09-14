Community Beach Clean cancelled due to Covid-19 ‘red tape’

The East Cowes Community Autumn Esplanade Beach Clean – due to take place on Sunday 25th October 2020 – has had to be cancelled after the organiser of the community event was told he’d have to complete a risk assessment and document control measures.

Michael Douse had planned to promote the community event by advising those wanting to take part that:

“Due to Government Guidelines surrounding social distancing, volunteer beach cleaners must be made aware that they will need to operate on their own or in groups of six or less.”

Covid Risk Assessment

However, he was told by the Commercial Activities Manager at the Isle of Wight council that,

“As this is an organised event, you will need to provide a Covid Risk assessment, which will document how you intend to apply control measures for maintaining the group of 6 restrictions and the necessary control measures.”

Reluctantly, Michael has said he’s had to cancel the beach clean.

Image: © Chris Offer