This evening, at the first Full Council meeting of the Isle of Wight council since the 4th May local election, the Conservative-controlled Isle of Wight council has dropped the idea of electing the Leader of the council on a yearly basis.
In place of this they have voted for the Leader to be in place for four years – electing Dave Stewart, leader of the Conservatives, into this role.
New Cabinet
As revealed in our 3.5 hour live coverage, in his first act as Leader for the next four years, Cllr Stewart announced a Cabinet expanded to the maximum number of positions – nine.
|Deputy Leader and Resources
|Cllr Stuart Hutchinson
|Infrastructure and Transport
|Cllr Ian Ward
|Children’s Services
|Cllr Chris Whitehouse
|Regeneration and Business Development
|Cllr Wayne Whittle
|Adult Social Care and Public Health
|Cllr Clare Mosdell
|Planning and Housing
|Cllr Barry Abraham
|Environment and Heritage
|Cllr John Hobart
|Community Safety and Public Protection
|Cllr Gary Peace
|Procurement, Projects and Forward Planning
|Cllr Michael Murwill
Two other roles selected
Other votes taken at the Full Council meeting were to select Chair and Vice-Chair.
Those roles fell to:
Chairman of the council: Councillor Lora Peacey-Wilcox.
Vice-chairman: Councillor George Cameron.
Wednesday, 17th May, 2017 9:43pm
By Simon Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fiu
Filed under: Island-wide, Isle of Wight Council, Isle of Wight News, Top story
.
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓