Conservative-majority drops yearly leadership elections at Isle of Wight council

The Conservatives have, as one of their first acts following their landslide victory at the Isle of Wight council elections, dropped yearly Leader elections, choosing to elect one leader for four years instead.

dave stewart

This evening, at the first Full Council meeting of the Isle of Wight council since the 4th May local election, the Conservative-controlled Isle of Wight council has dropped the idea of electing the Leader of the council on a yearly basis.

In place of this they have voted for the Leader to be in place for four years – electing Dave Stewart, leader of the Conservatives, into this role.

New Cabinet
As revealed in our 3.5 hour live coverage, in his first act as Leader for the next four years, Cllr Stewart announced a Cabinet expanded to the maximum number of positions – nine.

Deputy Leader and ResourcesCllr Stuart Hutchinson
Infrastructure and TransportCllr Ian Ward
Children’s ServicesCllr Chris Whitehouse
Regeneration and Business DevelopmentCllr Wayne Whittle
Adult Social Care and Public HealthCllr Clare Mosdell
Planning and HousingCllr Barry Abraham
Environment and HeritageCllr John Hobart
Community Safety and Public ProtectionCllr Gary Peace
Procurement, Projects and Forward PlanningCllr Michael Murwill

Two other roles selected
Other votes taken at the Full Council meeting were to select Chair and Vice-Chair.

Those roles fell to:

Chairman of the council: Councillor Lora Peacey-Wilcox.
Vice-chairman: Councillor George Cameron.

Wednesday, 17th May, 2017 9:43pm

.

