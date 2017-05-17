This evening, at the first Full Council meeting of the Isle of Wight council since the 4th May local election, the Conservative-controlled Isle of Wight council has dropped the idea of electing the Leader of the council on a yearly basis.

In place of this they have voted for the Leader to be in place for four years – electing Dave Stewart, leader of the Conservatives, into this role.

New Cabinet

As revealed in our 3.5 hour live coverage, in his first act as Leader for the next four years, Cllr Stewart announced a Cabinet expanded to the maximum number of positions – nine.

Deputy Leader and Resources Cllr Stuart Hutchinson Infrastructure and Transport Cllr Ian Ward Children’s Services Cllr Chris Whitehouse Regeneration and Business Development Cllr Wayne Whittle Adult Social Care and Public Health Cllr Clare Mosdell Planning and Housing Cllr Barry Abraham Environment and Heritage Cllr John Hobart Community Safety and Public Protection Cllr Gary Peace Procurement, Projects and Forward Planning Cllr Michael Murwill

Two other roles selected

Other votes taken at the Full Council meeting were to select Chair and Vice-Chair.

Those roles fell to:

Chairman of the council: Councillor Lora Peacey-Wilcox.

Vice-chairman: Councillor George Cameron.

