Follow the action from the first meeting of the Isle of Wight council from the comfort of your sofa. We drive to Newport and back so you don’t have to – and we report live from the council chamber.

Tonight (Wednesday) sees the last first meeting of the 40 newly elected/re-elected Isle of Wight councillors since the 4th May local elections.

Members will be discussing:

  • Constitutional changes: Reduction in number of full council meetings, return of delegated decisions, ‘call in’ decision in the hands of Chair of Scrutiny, removal of named votes, as well as removal of executive member reports and questions at full council.
  • Prayers: Cllr Geoff Brodie (formerly Lumley) has submitted a motion to end prayers as as a formal part of the meeting, instead agreeing prayers be offered before the formal opening of Full Council.
  • Sandown Bay Academy: Following the meeting there will be an Extra-Ordinary meeting of the full council to discuss the motion relating to Sandown Bay Academy.

See your new councillor’s details on the iwight Website.

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

