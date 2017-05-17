Tonight (Wednesday) sees the last first meeting of the 40 newly elected/re-elected Isle of Wight councillors since the 4th May local elections.

Members will be discussing:

Constitutional changes: Reduction in number of full council meetings, return of delegated decisions, ‘call in’ decision in the hands of Chair of Scrutiny, removal of named votes, as well as removal of executive member reports and questions at full council.

Prayers: Cllr Geoff Brodie (formerly Lumley) has submitted a motion to end prayers as as a formal part of the meeting, instead agreeing prayers be offered before the formal opening of Full Council.

Sandown Bay Academy: Following the meeting there will be an Extra-Ordinary meeting of the full council to discuss the motion relating to Sandown Bay Academy.

Live updates

The live updates that appear below from inside the chamber at County Hall will automatically refresh in the page. However, to see latest comments added to the article, you’ll need to refresh the page. Items in double brackets (()) indicate comment from the author.

If you value the live coverage from OnTheWight, please consider making a donation to our running costs.

See your new councillor’s details on the iwight Website.

Papers







Change to constitutional issues – Paper B (PDF)



Change to constitutional issues – Paper B (Text)







Location map

View the location of this story.