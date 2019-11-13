Considering sixth form options? Head to Ryde School Information Evening

Are you thinking of Ryde School for Sixth Form study?

With three Sixth Form routes to choose from: A Level Plus, International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma and the IB Career-related Programme, Ryde offers opportunities that suit a wide range of student needs.

You don’t need to have studied at Ryde School in order to apply and it’s worth noting that the School offers both scholarships and bursaries.

All welcome to Information Evening

On Thursday 28th November 2019, Ryde School’s Sixth Form will be holding an Information Evening event from 6.30pm. It’s a great opportunity for those considering their September 2020 Sixth Form options.

With new Science labs, Sixth-Form seminar rooms, significant extracurricular sports and a dedicated Sixth Form centre and social spaces, there has never been a better time to study at Ryde.

Outstanding results

As all subjects are now part of the tougher new A Level structure, Ryde School were pleased to see 25% of A Levels being graded A* or A, 50% of the Higher Level IB Grades at the equivalent (6 or 7) and 90% of our BTEC candidates achieving a double distinction or above (something 34% of candidates achieved nationally last year).

Preparing for University or the world of work

These results have ensured that Ryde School’s 2019 leavers have moved on to a real variety of university destinations, securing courses including three to medical school, Maths at Bath and Nottingham, English at Bristol, Psychology at Bath, Design in London and Chemistry at Durham.

The wide breadth of university courses chosen is testament to the way the school helps pupils achieve their individual talents and ambitions.

Scholarships and bursaries

Applications for Sixth Form academic, sport, music and sailing scholarships and bursaries are now open for 2020 entry.

Scholarships provide opportunities for talented pupils, predominantly but not exclusively, on the Isle of Wight to attend Ryde School.

Find out more on the Ryde School Website.

Where and when

To find out more please join us for the Sixth Form Information Evening on Thursday 28th November from 6.30pm.

Register for the event via the Ryde School Website, or just turn up on the night.

All are welcome.

See the Ryde School Website for further details.

Ryde School can be found at Queen’s Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight P033 3BE

