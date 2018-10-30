Considering sixth form options? Head to the Ryde School Open Evening

Are you thinking of Ryde School for Sixth Form study?

With three Sixth Form routes to choose from: A Level Plus, International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma and the IB Career-related Programme, Ryde offers opportunities that suit a wide range of student needs.

You don’t need to have studied at Ryde School in order to apply and it’s worth noting that the School offers both scholarships and bursaries.

All welcome to Open Evening

On Thursday 29th November 2018, Ryde School’s Sixth Form will be holding an Open Evening event from 7pm. It’s a great opportunity for those considering their September 2019 Sixth Form options.

With new Science labs, Sixth-Form seminar rooms, significant extracurricular sports and a dedicated Sixth Form centre and social spaces, there has never been a better time to study at Ryde.

Outstanding results

Exam results for 2018 were excellent with a 100% pass rate across A Level and IB, 92% of all A Levels graded A* to C and a third of A Level students gaining a minimum of two A grades this year.

The average UCAS points per student was 157, which in the previous system would have been the equivalent to AAB at A Level and A Grade at AS.

Preparing for University or the world of work

These results have ensured that Ryde School’s 2018 leavers have moved on to a real variety of university destinations, securing courses including History and Czech at Oxford University, Physics at St Andrews University and Medicine at Liverpool University as well as apprenticeships and Arts courses.

The wide breadth of university courses chosen is testament to the way the school helps pupils achieve their individual talents and ambitions.

Scholarships and bursaries

Applications for Sixth Form academic, sport, music and sailing scholarships and bursaries are now open for 2019 entry.

Scholarships provide opportunities for talented pupils, predominantly but not exclusively, on the Isle of Wight to attend Ryde School.

Find out more on the Ryde School Website.

Where and when

To find out more please join us for the Sixth Form Open Evening on Thursday 29th November from 7pm.

Register for the event via the Ryde School Website, or just turn up on the night.

All are welcome.

See the Ryde School Website for further details.

Ryde School can be found at Queen’s Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight P033 3BE

