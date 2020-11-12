Considering sixth form options? Log on to Ryde School’s Virtual Information Evening to find out more

The breadth of university courses chosen by Sixth Form pupils is testament to the way Ryde School helps pupils achieve their individual ambitions. Find out more at the Virtual Information Evening

ryde school sxith form montage

Are you thinking of Ryde School for Sixth Form study?

With three Sixth Form routes to choose from: A Level Plus, International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma and the IB Career-related Programme, Ryde offers opportunities that suit a wide range of student needs.

You don’t need to have studied at Ryde School in order to apply and it’s worth noting that the School offers both scholarships and bursaries.

Log on to Virtual Information Evening
On Thursday 26th November 2019, Ryde School’s Sixth Form will be holding a virtual Information Evening between 6pm and 9pm.

Senior prefects at Ryde School

There’ll be a presentation from the Head Master, as well as Q&A sessions with Ryde School’s Head of Sixth Form, Director of Learning and current students.

You’ll be able to watch videos and tours, and find out what Ryde School Sixth Form can offer your child.

Pupils in the science labs at Ryde School

With new Science labs, Sixth-Form seminar rooms, significant extracurricular sports and a dedicated Sixth Form centre and social spaces, there has never been a better time to study at Ryde.

Preparing for University or the world of work
Outstanding results have ensured that Ryde School’s 2020 leavers have moved on to a real variety of university destinations, including Warwick, Durham, King’s London, Manchester, UCL, Edinburgh, Newcastle and York.

Pupils working in Ryde School Sixth Form

The wide breadth of university courses chosen is testament to the way the school helps pupils achieve their individual talents and ambitions.

Scholarships and bursaries
Applications for Sixth Form academic, sport, music and sailing scholarships and bursaries are now open for 2021 entry.

Pupil working in DT workshop at Ryde School

Scholarships provide opportunities for talented pupils, predominantly but not exclusively, on the Isle of Wight to attend Ryde School.

Pupils working in the Ryde School Sixth Form library

Find out more on the Ryde School Website.

Where and when
To find out more please join us for the Sixth Form Virtual Information Evening on Thursday 26th November between 6pm-9pm.

Register for the event via the Ryde School Website.

Pupils playing rugby

See the Ryde School Website for further details.

Ryde School is based at Queen’s Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight P033 3BE

