Considering sixth form options? Log on to Ryde School’s Virtual Information Evening to find out more

With three Sixth Form routes to choose from: A Level Plus, International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma and the IB Career-related Programme, Ryde offers opportunities that suit a wide range of student needs.

You don’t need to have studied at Ryde School in order to apply and it’s worth noting that the School offers both scholarships and bursaries.

Log on to Virtual Information Evening

On Thursday 26th November 2019, Ryde School’s Sixth Form will be holding a virtual Information Evening between 6pm and 9pm.

There’ll be a presentation from the Head Master, as well as Q&A sessions with Ryde School’s Head of Sixth Form, Director of Learning and current students.

You’ll be able to watch videos and tours, and find out what Ryde School Sixth Form can offer your child.

With new Science labs, Sixth-Form seminar rooms, significant extracurricular sports and a dedicated Sixth Form centre and social spaces, there has never been a better time to study at Ryde.

Preparing for University or the world of work

Outstanding results have ensured that Ryde School’s 2020 leavers have moved on to a real variety of university destinations, including Warwick, Durham, King’s London, Manchester, UCL, Edinburgh, Newcastle and York.

The wide breadth of university courses chosen is testament to the way the school helps pupils achieve their individual talents and ambitions.

Scholarships and bursaries

Applications for Sixth Form academic, sport, music and sailing scholarships and bursaries are now open for 2021 entry.

Scholarships provide opportunities for talented pupils, predominantly but not exclusively, on the Isle of Wight to attend Ryde School.

Where and when

To find out more please join us for the Sixth Form Virtual Information Evening on Thursday 26th November between 6pm-9pm.

Ryde School is based at Queen’s Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight P033 3BE

