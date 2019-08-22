Contentious Bembridge building now going to auction

The building that was the source of quite some consternation in Bembridge between some of the residents of the village and some members of the Bembridge parish council is now going for auction.

The package is building, its land shop and the office above the shop at 5-7 High Street, Bembridge, Isle of Wight.

After first being put up for sale last summer, it’s now coming up for auction on the 13th September 2019 and is listed as a ‘Freehold Commercial Investment’ with ‘Development Potential’.

The guide price is £180,000 – £190,000 plus fees.

Property description

Described as,

“The shop is let to a longstanding commercial tenant who operates a fishmongers. To the rear on the ground floor are former public conveniences (now closed). The first floor is vacant having last been in use as an office. “Occupying a plot of 0.03 hectares (0.09 acres) there may be scope and potential for additional development to the rear of the building, subject to all necessary consents being obtainable.”

The lease for the shop was renewed on 7th January 2019 and will be in place for ten years.

