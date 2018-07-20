The Bembridge parish office is up for sale. Despite continued objections from residents, Bembridge Parish Council has pushed ahead and put the parish office on the market.

In May, the council agreed to sell 5/7 High Street and use the cash to pay for repairs to the village hall and new public toilets.

However, the decision divided the village and a poll — which had no legal force — saw two-thirds of residents reject the plans.

More than 600 voters came out against selling the building, while 231 were in favour. The turnout was 25.87 per cent.

Now listed for sale

The building has now been listed for sale on Gully Howard, with a price ‘in the region of’ £185,000.

The description says the building offers potential for conversion to a small office/workshop, and could be extended, possibly creating a two-bedroom flat.

Yard potential

Behind the property is a yard, occupied by a Nissen hut and a smaller brick built store. The listing says:

“Both of these buildings have been let out in recent times as basic workshop and storage facilities, but both present in poor order and it may be more economic to demolish them and re-build.”

Lease situation

The ground floor retail unit is held on a ten year lease, at £6,500 per year.

The leases on the shop and offices are currently under negotiation for renewal.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some additions by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: digallagher under CC BY 2.0

