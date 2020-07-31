Conversion plans for former Bembridge bank to three retail units

A former bank could be turned into three shops in Bembridge.

Permission is being sought for 2 High Street, a former Lloyds Bank.

In November last year, planning permission was given for the site to be turned into two retail units and for the one-bed flat on the first floor to be turned into a two-bed flat.

Stretching use of building to three retail stores

Now, applicant Mr J Hicks is asking to stretch the use of the building to three retail stores, without changing the overall floor space, “[giving] the building a much-needed overhaul and new lease of life” according to the planning agents.

The agent, Matthew D Jones Architectural Services, said the application was for a minor amendment but hoped the revised proposals would not be seen as controversial — as had other buildings in Bembridge, including 5/7 High Street, across the road from number 2.

He said:

“[The application] is creating an additional retail unit to those previously approved, new jobs, more choice of shops on the High Street for the residents of Bembridge and improves an existing flat located in the heart of the village. “The change to provide three units is in response to interest by potential businesses who want smaller units, rather than larger units.”

To view the proposals, and comment on them, you can visit the Isle of Wight Council’s planning portal and search 20/01062/FUL.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may be been made by OnTheWight. Ed