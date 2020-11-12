Covid-19 vaccinations on the Isle of Wight: What to expect and when

The prospect of a vaccination programme for Coronavirus (Covid-19) for the Isle of Wight was welcomed at the Local Outbreak Engagement Board meeting held today (Thursday).

Simon Bryant, the Director of Public Health for the Isle of Wight explained that if licensed by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), the nationwide mass vaccination programme would commence in December 2020.

Who and when

According to the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) priority of vaccinations would be:

older adults’ resident in a care home and care home workers

all those 80 years of age and over and health and social care workers

all those 75 years of age and over

all those 70 years of age and over

all those 65 years of age and over

high-risk adults under 65 years of age

moderate-risk adults under 65 years of age

all those 60 years of age and over

all those 55 years of age and over

all those 50 years of age and over

rest of the population (priority to be determined)

Phase one would be the first two groups on the list above, starting in early December. The remainder of the list would be dealt following those, with the programme expected to be completed on the Island by around March/April 2021.

A take up rate of 75 per cent is expected, with that closer to 100 per cent for care homes.

Island residents only

It was confirmed that vaccinations would only be carried out for those residents registered with GPs on the Island and therefore not mainlanders, as happened in the early days of the Newclose testing centre.

Effectiveness of the vaccination would be key, Mr Bryant said, adding that it would be delivered in two doses, the first 90 per cent effective and the second dose taking it to 99 per cent effective. The doses would be given 21-28 days apart.

Metcalfe: Not an excuse to relax

CEO of the Isle of Wight council, John Metcalfe, said it was exciting that a vaccination might come around, but it was still not absolutely clear how long it would take to vaccinate whole community.

“This isn’t an excuse to relax – Covid-19 is still a real challenge for us to deal with.”

He reiterated the need for the Island community to continue to follow the rules and guidance set out by the Government.

These are to keep washing your hands regularly, wear a face covering in enclosed spaces and stay at least two metres apart – or one metre with a face covering or other precautions. For full details see the Government Website.

