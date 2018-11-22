Cowes Concert Band bring the sound of Christmas to four churches

Simon shares this latest news on behalf of Cowes Concert Band. Ed

The sounds of Christmas will ring out at four Isle of Wight churches thanks to Cowes Concert Band.

The 28-strong brass band will perform a variety of festive music on four successive Mondays, starting at Binstead Methodist Church on 26th November at 8pm.

Next up is All Saints’ Church, Gurnard, on 3rd December (7.45pm) followed by East Cowes Methodist Church on 10th December (8pm).

The final concert is at Newport Methodist Church on 17th December at 7.45pm.

A varied programme

Band musical director Andy Norman said:

“The sound of a brass band playing Christmas music has been part of the British tradition since the 19th century. We will play not only carols, but many other Christmas pieces in what will be a varied programme. “We have been performing at Island churches over the festive period for many years and seem to have built up a good following.”

Admission to all concerts is free, with a retiring collection.