Cowes Enterprise College Sixth Form: A-Level success with ‘sparkling performances’

Cowes Enterprise College share details of A-level results announced today. Ed

An increase in overall subject attainment and sparkling performance in vocational subjects headline another successful season for students in Year 13 at Cowes Enterprise College in 2017. The Academy has a broad access policy and students from a wide range of prior attainments have worked tremendously hard to achieve results that are broadly in line with similar students from across the country.

There were particularly strong performances from:

Ines Andrade (AAB) – going to read English and History at Durham

Daisy Cody (AAA) – intending to study Medicine from 2018

Joe Barry (AAC) – going to read Banking and Finance at Essex

Georgia Pragnell (A*AC) – going to study acting and performance at the Uni. of Creative Arts

Jack Armstrong (ABC) – going to read Geography at Southampton

Darcy Hedley (ABB) – going to read English at Sussex

Alys Schirmer (ABB) – going to read Biomedical Science at Bristol

Lauren West (A*BB) – going to read Law at Plymouth

In vocational subjects, Nicole Pascual and Gabriel Sison both excelled with the equivalent of A*A*A in business studies. Nicole is going to read business management at the University of Southampton and Gabriel is going to do an HND in Computer and Software Development at the Isle of Wight College.

Ines Andrade (pictured) joined Cowes from another Island school following some significant bullying issues in Key Stage 3. As well as being an excellent student, she has a fabulous creative flair and designs, makes and wears some highly original clothing!

Ines is the first person in her family to go to university and has been offered unconditional places at Durham and Southampton to read History and English. Her results (A English, A Philosophy and Ethics, B History) reflect a great deal of hard work. To receive unconditional offers from top Russell Group universities is a credit to both the quality of her application and the excellent tutoring and support she has received from the Academy to encourage her to aspire to the best.

Her achievements exemplify the ambition of Cowes and the Ormiston Academies Trust to enable students from all backgrounds to access top universities.

John Peckham, Outgoing Principal of Cowes Enterprise College, said:

“I am immensely proud of these students, as I know how hard they have worked and, in some cases, the significant obstacles that they have had to overcome. I would also like to thank their teachers for their dedication and commitment to provide the opportunities, teaching and encouragement that have made these wonderful achievements possible. “These results confirm that Cowes is now firmly on the road to becoming the school of choice for the Island, both at Year 7 and Year 12.”

Overall headlines for the academy:

Average grades up from 2016

90% of A-level entries achieved a pass grade.

100% of vocational entries achieved a Distinction or Distinction* grade.

A-level value-added around the national average.

Vocational value-added further improved on last year’s strong performance to be well above the national average

Four students achieved the equivalent of AAB or better.

31 students achieved pass grades in at least 3 subjects at A-level or equivalent.

6 students achieved places in Russell Group Universities

100% of the students applying to university were successfully offered a place

