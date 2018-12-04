Cowes Enterprise features in Ofsted Annual Report for ‘best practice’

Yasmin shares this latest news from Ormiston Academies Trust. Ed

Cowes Enterprise College has had its success confirmed once again this year – with Ofsted selecting it as one of the country’s leading schools showing best practice in delivering high-quality education.

Ofsted’s annual report, released today, provides an overview of educational standards in schools across the country, and the Isle of Wight academy, sponsored by Ormiston Academies Trust (OAT), is among a handful of best practice case studies.

Highlights from report

As part of the report, Ofsted reflects on Cowes Enterprise College’s glowing Ofsted inspection, which led to the academy being rated “Good” in October 2017.

It has also highlighted the academy’s “broad, balanced and well-judged” curriculum; strength of leadership in transforming the academy’s culture and outcomes; the enrichment opportunities provided to all students; and the effective use of funding to support those with special educational needs and disabilities, as amongst the many aspects which make the academy a school of choice for students and parents on the Island and as a best-practice example of a “Good” school.

Record GCSE results

Inclusion in the report follows another successful year for the academy, which celebrated record results at GCSE this summer, becoming the only academy on the island to achieve a positive Progress 8 score (0.17), and being ranked as the best secondary school on the Isle of Wight.

The academy also celebrated strong achievements at A Level this year, reflective of its continuous success in providing high quality post-16 education, with an increase in top grades achieved and a number of students securing leading university places, including at Cambridge.

Kitley: “Commitment to delivering a first class education”

The academy joined Ormiston Academies Trust in 2014, in which it has benefited from its network of resources and support, and the academy has continued to go from strength to strength under the expert leadership of the Principal, Rachel Kitley.

Rachel Kitley, Principal at Cowes Enterprise College, said:

“We are so proud of what has been achieved at Cowes Enterprise College over the last few years and I am delighted that this success has been recognised by Ofsted in its annual report today. “We are thrilled to be an academy of choice for so many families on the Island. We endeavour to continue to build on these achievements, as part of our commitment to delivering a first class education to all our students.”

Hudson: Fitting tribute to dedication and commitment

Nick Hudson, Chief Executive Officer, Ormiston Academies Trust (OAT), commented:

“The whole school community at Cowes Enterprise College has shown passion, dedication and commitment to make the academy the excellent teaching and learning environment that it is today, for both students and colleagues. “We are so pleased to see the academy continuing to go from strength to strength since joining the Trust and it is fitting that it has been included in Ofsted’s annual report as a demonstration of educational excellence, rounding off what has been a hugely successful and positive year.”

Bowers: Strong progress

Luke Bowers, Regional Director for Ormiston Academies Trust, said: