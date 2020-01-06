Cowes Floating Bridge still out of service and no word from Isle of Wight council

The Cowes Floating Bridge went out of service on Sunday afternoon and on Monday morning is still not in operation.
It’s being said locally there is a problem with the generator that is affecting the electrics. A passenger launch is in operation.
No social media updates
The Isle of Wight council have still not put any updates out on their social media platforms Twitter and Facebook to alert users of the service of the disruption.
Follow the Floaty Finder Website or App to stay up to date on when the service is in use.
Monday, 6th January, 2020 8:55am
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2no6
Filed under: Cowes, East Cowes, Isle of Wight Council, Isle of Wight News, Roads, Top story
Read and contribute to the 4 readers' comments ↓