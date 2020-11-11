Cowes Floating Bridge still out of service following yet another failure

A passenger launch is in operation for foot passengers and cyclists. Details within

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

floating bridge suspended sign

The Cowes Floating Bridge is still out of service, following a fault that occurred on Saturday.

The IWC stated on Saturday that the problem was with a hydraulic ram on the vessel, which following its failure, meant the prow could not be lifted to allow passengers on and off.

The Isle of Wight council told the local councillor, Karl Love that the Bridge should be back in service by 5am on Tuesday, but it has still not returned by Wednesday morning.

Image: © Jeremy Pocock

Wednesday, 11th November, 2020 8:38am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2o3o

Filed under: Cowes, East Cowes, Featured, Isle of Wight Council, Isle of Wight News, Roads, Travel

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

What readers say

See latest comments ...

Isle of Wight Events

Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*