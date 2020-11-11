Cowes Floating Bridge still out of service following yet another failure

The Cowes Floating Bridge is still out of service, following a fault that occurred on Saturday.
The IWC stated on Saturday that the problem was with a hydraulic ram on the vessel, which following its failure, meant the prow could not be lifted to allow passengers on and off.
The Isle of Wight council told the local councillor, Karl Love that the Bridge should be back in service by 5am on Tuesday, but it has still not returned by Wednesday morning.
Image: © Jeremy Pocock
Wednesday, 11th November, 2020 8:38am
By Sally Perry
