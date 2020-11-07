Floating Bridge taken out of service yet again

The Cowes Floating Bridge is out of service again today.

The Isle of Wight council advised at 10.37am that,

“The Cowes floating bridge is currently out of service to allow engineers to inspect a prow hinge. A foot passenger launch will be in operation shortly. “We apologise for any inconvenience.”

Why again?

The Floating Bridge was suspended last weekend due to an oil leak in the hydraulics. It was fixed and back in service within a few hours, but that was after being out of service for 13 weeks and problems with the hydraulics apparently being fixed.

Hopefully this weekend, as the country is now in second Coronavirus lockdown, the service being suspended today should only affect those shopping for food for medicine, or people trying to get to work.