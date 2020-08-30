Cowes Floating Bridge: Time to order a new bridge, but base it on FB5, says councillor

The Isle of Wight councillor says that “For all our sakes, including Isle of Wight council, we must draw this matter to a close”

cowes floating bridge - anonymous but with consent

With the Isle of Wight council last night explaining the work to identify the root cause of the issues with the hydraulic system on the Cowes Floating Bridge were taking longer than expected, the local councillor is calling for the council to scrap FB6 and agree to order FB 7 – based on the designs of FB5.

The Independent Isle of Wight councillor for East Cowes, Karl Love, told News OnTheWight,

“My constituents and our Island people are totally fed up with the empty promises made by this administration in resolving the issues connected with this Floating Bridge.

“We are informed that we have to wait longer yet again until the engineers report has been received. It’s starting to look like the predictions of some, of a significant length of service suspension, is correct.

“We have school children returning in the next weeks and no sign of a solution. Some people find it very difficult to travel on board the replacement launches which cannot be accessed by many people with reduced mobility.”

Love: “We must draw this matter to a close”
Cllr Love added,

“Two years ago I suggested that we purchased our own IWC motor launch which would be fully accessible to act as a replacement in times of Floating Bridge failure or when it was taken out of service.

“We could train existing staff to use it. This fell on deaf ears and today the costs to tax payers keep mounting.

“For all our sakes, including IWC we must draw this matter to a close.”

Love: “Order a replacement bridge based on FB5”
The Independent councillor went on to say,

“I can see no other option but to order a replacement bridge based on the designs of Floating Bridge 5, a proven vessel which worked well, had two engines and virtually never broke down.

“We could of course make any replacement Floating Bridge 7 look Visually attractive for it to be Photogenic and be a tourist attraction whist maintaining its design specification of floating bridge 5 but modernised and using green technology.

“We need to be constructive and progressive and this is what what together we can achieve. To this end we need to formulate solutions and together with others we are working on this.”

Sunday, 30th August, 2020 8:12am

By

2 Comments on "Cowes Floating Bridge: Time to order a new bridge, but base it on FB5, says councillor"

Chiverton Paul
Cllr Love is probably correct BUT how do the public recover the millions wasted on the existing bridge? It would be wrong to right off the money. We deserve an independent investigation into the procurement process for the existing bridge. This will allow learning from mistakes and identify any failings by individuals who should be held responsible either civilly or criminally. An investigation will of course cost… Read more »
30, August 2020 8:53 am
andy

Yeah, but who’s going to pay for it?

After the Rishi handout the CON’s are now coming for your money!! LOL

30, August 2020 8:58 am
