Floating Bridge: Isle of Wight council reject claims of up to 30 week outage for repair – but are so far silent on whether 8 weeks possible

After seeing claims on social media that repairing the Cowes Floating Bridge (FB6) could take between 8-30 weeks, News OnTheWight got in contact with Isle of Wight council.

Cllr Ian Ward has rejected claims that parts for the prow hydraulics on the Floating Bridge could take up to 30 weeks to arrive.

News OnTheWight has also asked whether it could be eight weeks that FB6 is out of action. At time of publishing, he had not responded.

The three-year-old £3.2m+ Floating Bridge has been out of action for over three weeks, following a planned suspension for ten days of “essential maintenance”.

“Major fault” identified with prow hydraulics

Earlier in the week the Isle of Wight council said a “major fault” had been identified and the bridge remains out of service.

News OnTheWight contacted the council for a simple yes or no as to whether there could be a 30-week lead time for the new parts, after the information was posted on a public Facebook Group, Floaty Mcfloat Farce.

Ward: None of scenarios entail anything like a 30 week period

Cllr Ian Ward, the cabinet member in charge of transport, responded swiftly, telling News OnTheWight,

“Engineers are currently investigating an hydraulic malfunction that we hope will be rectified as soon as possible. “They have considered several possible causes and remedies; none of those scenarios entail anything like a 30 week period. “However, It’s difficult to give a time line until the actual problem is found. “Hopefully, the engineers will find the problem soon, then a remedy and time line can be determined.”

Racking up losses and ongoing costs

The Bridge has been racking up losses for some time, and has experienced rising costs. Almost two years ago the costs had risen to over £6,400,000.

Both prows were replaced last autumn, following the prow hinges being replaced last summer.

There has also been the additional cost of having to use a barge during certain tides to keep the Bridge in place.

