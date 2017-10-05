Cowes road set for major improvement work

Gavin shares this latest news on behalf of Island Roads. Ed

Island Roads is due to resurface Newport Road between its junction with Nodes Road and Three Gates roundabout in a scheme due to run over five weekday nights between October 18 – 24. To reduce disruption, the work is being undertaken at night from 7.30pm and 6.00am.

Then, on October 31 and Nov 1, Island Roads will return to resurface the Newport Road section between Three Gates Road roundabout and Mill Hill Road. Once again, the work will be undertaken overnight (7.30pm to 6.00am) in order to reduce inconvenience.

Programme subject to change

Residents and business have received letters informing them of the work and how it will affect them. Please note that the programme is however subject to change, particularly so as we approach the winter months when inclement weather can be expected.

The work will complement other major work undertaken to improve the main A3020 between Cowes and Newport this year including the substantial section between Clissold Road, Parkhurst and Chawton Lane, Northwood, as well as the section of Medina Way between Coppins Bridge and St Mary’s Roundabout.

Island Roads construction manager Keith Gourlay, said,

“Those who travel this very busy route will hopefully have noticed a significant improvement in the quality of the surface. “While all the resurfacing work we have undertaken on this section has been carried out at night to reduce inconvenience, we would like to thank residents and businesses for all their co-operation and assistance throughout the year.”

Image: svensson under CC BY 2.0