Cowes Sailability Club makes regatta accessible to disabled Islanders

For the sixth consecutive year Cowes Sailability Club have chartered Wetwheels for five days over Cowes Week.

Cowes Sailability Club Commodore, Patrick de Peyer, says,

“Often, people with disabilities are unable to really appreciate large events like Cowes Week because of the crowds and the lack of accessible facilities. “Cowes Sailability Club changes this by making it possible for disabled people and their families, or carers, to experience the thrill of a world-class sailing regatta from the water. This is the sixth time we have chartered Wetwheels for this event and it now seems to be set in stone for all of us.”

What is Wetwheels?

Wetwheels Solent is a nine-metre catamaran that can accommodate up to three wheelchair users at any one time.

The vessel has been made available to Cowes Sailability Club for Cowes Week by the Wetwheels Solent CIC, through the generous support of the quadriplegic yachtsman Geoff Holt MBE DL.

There are still a few places available! For further information please email Patrick de Peyer at p.depeyer@btinternet.com