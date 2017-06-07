Cowes Week gets a new name as sponsor announced

This in from Cowes Week. Ed

Leading peer to peer lending platform, Lendy, has been announced as the new Title Sponsor of Cowes Week for the next three years, beginning with this year’s regatta which starts on 29th July 2017.

Lendy Cowes Week

Cowes Week, now bearing the official title Lendy Cowes Week, is one of the world’s best-known sailing regattas with a rich heritage dating back to 1826. The announcement of a new sponsorship agreement for the event was made this morning in Cowes, where the new official event logo was unveiled. This heralds a new and exciting phase in the regatta’s continuing evolution.

Lendy’s involvement as title sponsor will bring a renewed and exciting outlook to the regatta which, in turn, will provide benefits and enhancements to competitors and visitors for the future. Lendy is Europe’s leading peer to peer secured property lending platform, with more than 16,000 investors and over £320 million in lending provided to property developers.

Liam Brooke, Co-Founder and Director of Lendy Ltd said,

“We at Lendy Ltd are extremely proud to announce our title sponsorship of one of the world’s premier sailing regattas, now reborn as Lendy Cowes Week. As part of an initial three-year partnership, Lendy – the Property Platform, will help strengthen the Regatta’s already powerful reputation globally, and we will bring to this iconic event some of the passion, energy and entrepreneurialism that we infuse in everything that we do.”

Phil Hagen Regatta Director at CWL added,

“The new sponsorship with Lendy will reap significant benefits for Cowes Week. Having a partner with such a close understanding of our regatta, will allow CWL to press ahead with plans to further improve the experience for both competitors and spectators. We will now be able to implement plans that will improve the competitor on-water communication and support the race management team. This is a very positive time for Cowes Week.”

Paul Riddell, Head of Marketing and Communications for Lendy Ltd said,

“On behalf of the team at Lendy Ltd, we are very excited to be sponsoring Lendy Cowes Week 2017, Having started life in 2012 financing quality marine craft and being based on the South Coast, a strategic alignment with Cowes Week felt like the perfect brand fit. Lendy Cowes Week is set to be a tremendous success and we are very much looking forward to enhancing the experience of both the crews and spectators who will descend upon the Isle of Wight this summer”.

Kate Johnson, Commercial & Marketing Director of CWL, added,

“We are delighted to have formed this new relationship with Lendy. The company has a real love of, and enthusiasm for, the event. We are certain that their sponsorship of Cowes Week can deliver a real return and significant brand-building benefits to their business as well as being a hugely positive step for the regatta. We’re really looking forward to working together with the Lendy team over the next three years to develop Cowes Week further, for the benefit of everyone involved in this great regatta.”

CWL and Lendy look forward to welcoming everyone to the inaugural Lendy Cowes Week from 29th July – 5th August 2017.

This year’s regatta takes place 29th July-5th August.

Image: © CWL

Location map

View the location of this story.