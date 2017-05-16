Crimestoppers offer £1,000 reward to find wanted Isle of Wight man

Police share this latest news. Ed

Officers investigating a serious assault in Ryde on the Isle of Wight are releasing a CCTV image of a man that they would like to speak to in relation to their enquiries.

In addition Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to £1,000 for information that leads to an arrest and charge as part of this investigation.

Ryde assault

At some point between 11.30pm and midnight on Tuesday 22 November 2016, a 51-year-old man was assaulted on Newport Street. He was treated for injuries to his face and leg and was later released from hospital.

​​Henry Thomas Henderson, aged 51, of Downsview in Sandown is being sought by officers for questioning in relation to this assault. We believe he may have left the local area and that he may have travelled to Wilmslow in Cheshire in February 2017.

A CCTV image of a man we believe to be Henry Thomas Henderson in Wilmslow is below.

Henderson may have now left the UK and we are applying for a European arrest warrant as part of their efforts to locate him.

Description of Henderson

​Henderson is described as: ​​​​

White.

5ft 11ins tall.

Short straight dark brown hair.

Slim build

Scottish accent

Detective Chief Inspector Nick Heelan said:

“Henderson has been featured on the Crimestoppers website to assist our enquiries. The charity offers a reward of up to £1,000 for information leading to an arrest and charge in relation to its ‘Most Wanted’ appeals. “I have decided to renew our appeal and release this CCTV image, as we need to speak to Mr Henderson as a matter of urgency. “Incidents like this are very rare on the Isle of Wight and this is clearly a high priority for the investigations team on the Island. I need the public’s help to locate Mr Henderson, so if you know anything that may assist us in our search please make contact in confidence by calling 101.”

Get in touch

Please contact DC Hayley Clayton at Newport Police Station on 101 quoting 44160441486 if you have any information about Henry Thomas Henderson’s whereabouts, or contact us via the Website.

You can also call the charity Crimestoppers line on 0800 555 111 where information can be left anonymously.

Minicom users should call 01962 875000 ​