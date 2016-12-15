Crowdfunding the 2017 Isle of Wight Vegan Festival

2016 saw the first Isle of Wight Vegan Festival take place on the Isle of Wight. Spearheaded by Sandra O’Toole, the day saw a collection of Vegan-related activities offered in Ventnor Park and was considered a great success.

Sandra, a vocal advocate for the Vegan movement, has plans to repeat the festival next year, but it will run over three days, this time including camping and more between 28th-30th July.

A costly business

However, as anyone who has been down this road before will know, setting up a festival can be a costly business.

There’s the cost of insurances, bonds, the hire of tents for activities and speakers, as well as cover from St John Ambulance and security.

Show your support

As the first festival was self-funded by Sandra, she’s set up a GoFundMe appeal to gather financial support from festival goers.

Hoping to raise £6,000, Sandra says,

“Please help me continue to grow The Isle of Wight Vegan Festival, and keep the entrance fee free, by donating as much or as little as you can, to the costs that are accumulating. “I appreciate every little penny, and it will only be used to keep this festival going, I promise.”

Vegan Ventnor

Last month OnTheWight reported on the introduction of a new initiative, Vegan Friendly Ventnor, whereby signs in windows will let you see instantly whether a shop, cafe, restaurant, beautician or hairdresser caters for you.

