Deadline looming for ‘connect4communities’ funding say Isle of Wight council

Apply now for community grants to support families in need

Time is running out for community groups and charities to apply for ‘connect4communities’ funding.

Since its launch last December, the programme has awarded community grants to projects across the Island, supporting hundreds of local families facing hardship due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Aimed to help with food, energy and water bills

The grants, which are funded as part of the Covid Winter Grant Scheme, are specifically intended to fund organisations to help families in need with food, energy and water bills. They can also be used for essential items such as warm clothing and bedding.

More than 20 grants have so far been handed out totalling over £100,000, including awards to Ryde Aspire, the West Wight Sports Centre, The Footprint Trust, Free Food Sandown, Pan Together and the CAB.

Brading: Urge groups to apply for grant

Councillor Paul Brading, Cabinet member for children’s services, education and skills, said,

“I am very pleased that we have been able to fund voluntary, charity and community groups to provide valuable help for vulnerable families and individuals in need, especially during these winter months. “The purpose of our connect4communities programme is to address this need by enabling local organisations to provide practical help in their area. “I urge other such groups, all across the Island, to do what they can to this end and to build resilience in their communities by applying for a community grant.”

Find out more

The scheme will close to new applications later next month so organisations are being encouraged to apply now.

To learn more about the connect4communities projects and to apply for a grant, visit the Website.

News shared by Isle of Wight council press office, in their own words. Ed

Image: Images Money under CC BY 2.0