Dedicate a light on the Mountbatten Remembrance Tree this Christmas

Islanders can remember their loved ones this Christmas by dedicating a light on the Mountbatten Remembrance Tree.

The tree will be lit during Mountbatten’s annual Light up a Life service on Sunday 13th December.

Live-streamed service

Covid restrictions prevent the service being held as normal but instead, it will be live-streamed online for anyone to watch from home.

The service will include readings and music, and all the names of people being remembered on the tree will be shown on-screen.

Donations are welcome

There is no charge to dedicate a light, though donations to Mountbatten are welcome and anyone who donates will receive a Light up a Life pack, containing a special candle to light in memory of their loved ones during the service.

Green: Became apparent at a very early stage that I needed help

Like many people across the Island, Derek Green, of Oakfield, turned to Mountbatten for support after his wife, Lorraine, died during lockdown. He said,

“I lost my daughter about four years ago. Because of that, I thought I could cope but it became apparent at a very early stage that I needed help. “Just having someone to talk to, someone to care. It’s tearful a lot of the time, but it gets less tearful as time goes on.”

For Derek, dedicating a light on Mountbatten’s tree and lighting a candle for Lorraine is a way for him to honour her memory.

“This year, I’ll be lighting a candle for Lorraine and holding her close in my heart.”

Hartley: Celebrate the lives of those dear to us who have died

Nigel Hartley, Mountbatten CEO, hopes Islanders will continue to support Light up a Life, as they have done every year. He said,

“Every Christmas, our community comes together for our remembrance service, Light Up A Life, to celebrate the lives of those dear to us who have died. “Although we are not able to gather together physically this year, we hope that having the chance to be part of the online service will give people the opportunity to remember their loved ones in this very special way.”

To dedicate a light, and watch the service at 4pm on Sunday 13th December, visit the Website.

You can also dedicate a light and donate by calling 01983 217300.

News shared by Kellie on behalf of Mountbatten. Ed