Dense freezing fog forecast for the Solent area could affect travel plans

Cross-Solent travel could be disrupted on Tuesday as dense freezing fog is forecast by the Met Office.

The warning, valid from 00:15 to 11:00 on Tuesday 3rd December reads:

Fog or freezing fog is likely to lead to some travel disruption on Monday night and Tuesday morning.

What to expect
Slower journey times with delays to bus and train services possible. There is a chance of delays or cancellations to flights

Although not all areas will be affected, fog and freezing fog patches, some dense with visibility less than 100 metres, are expected to develop during Monday night and persist into Tuesday morning.

Fog patches will tend to lift and clear from most places during Tuesday morning but some places may well hang onto grey and misty conditions for much or all of the day.

Main Image: © Jamie Russell Island Visions Photography

Monday, 2nd December, 2019 10:08am

