Dimbola to host evening of live music, film, theatre and photography

Tickets are going fast what’s set to be an artistic and musical treat coming to Dimbola Museum and Galleries in Freshwater on Sunday 17th June.

The evening features a theatrical performance by visual artist Sunara Begum and world-renowned composer Tunde Jegede, as well as exhibition of the images by Dunstan Perera.

Re-inventing cultures

The collaboration examines the how identities evolve by weaving in a rich global narrative driven by our journey to seek out meaning combined with our amazing ability to transform, to re-invent cultures and create new being.

Sunara Begum says,

“I try to define myself in a way that’s unique to me. It is far more complex than colour or one very restricted geographical space. It’s a plurality of tangible and intangible places, peoples and influences over thousands of years.”

For a flavour of what to expect from Tunde Jegede, play this video in the background whilst you continue reading.

Sunara Begum: Artist, filmmaker and photographer

Sunara Begum is an English visual artist, filmmaker, photographer and writer of Bangladeshi descent. She uses installation, film, photography and text, and has created her own distinct visual language and aesthetic.

Her work combines cinematography and storytelling predominantly exploring the relationship between people and their environment



Image: © Sunara Begum

Perera: Photographer

Acclaimed Sri Lankan born photographer Dr Dunstan Perera has devoted his career to experimenting with alternative photograph printing techniques.

His latest method creates photographs with a unique, almost painting-like appearance.

Jegede: World-renowned composer, producer and musician

Tunde Jegede is a world-renowned composer, producer, cellist and kora virtuoso. He is one of the only composers in the world to be steeped in both Western and African music, rooted in two cultural musical legacies.

His work is a unique synthesis of classical, jazz and traditional music and has changed the face of classical and contemporary music in Europe and Africa.

Following the film and opportunity to view the exhibition, Tunde will be performing at 9pm.

Where and when

This spectacular event takes place from 7pm on Sunday 17th June at Dimbola Museum and Galleries, Gate Lane, Freshwater.

Tickets for this evening of events is just £6 each (£5 concs).

Pop in to Dimbola to buy your tickets or call on (01983) 756814 and pay by card over the phone.

